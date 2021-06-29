Would-be passenger forces way onto secured aircraft ramp at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A would-be passenger who forced his way onto a secured aircraft ramp at Nashville International Airport told police he was simply trying to “catch his flight,” an arrest warrant alleges.

The police report states two airport officers working terminal patrol Monday morning responded after a man “forced [himself] on to the secured aircraft ramp.”

The officers said they made contact with the 32-year-old man who had been stopped by two American Airlines employees.

He had “a strong smell of alcohol” and explained he had been drinking at a bar inside the airport, according to investigators.

The warrant alleges the man admitted to “forcing himself through a secured door,” which led him “to the secured aircraft ramp area” as he tried to catch his flight.

Following an investigation, police said they arrested the man. He was booked into the Metro jail on charges of air security violation and public intoxication.