Woman wounded in East Nashville liquor store drive-by shooting wants change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A drive-by shooting victim says she is grateful to be alive and is now pleading for change.

The window near the door at Sinkers Beverages on Gallatin Pike is still boarded up, as crews worked Friday to repair the sign also hit by bullets.

Eleanor Stefano says she stopped by The liquor store around 6:30 November 25th when shots were fired at the store.

“As soon as I got out of my car I heard shots ringing out.”

Stefano says she immediately felt pain in her neck.

“My phone was in my right hand and a bullet went through the back of my phone and a bullet went through and hit my neck.”

She says she then noticed pain in her leg,

saying she was grazed by a bullet or hit by shrapnel as her car window was shot out and a bullet flew through her trunk.

“There’s no reason I should be standing here talking to you now, period. I have a lot of guardian angels,” she stated.

Stefano was transported to the hospital and says she was told a police officer would meet her there, but that no one came.

She says she made numerous attempts to talk to police, “Either nobody would answer, I left voicemails or I just gone blown off.”

More than a week later, Stefano tells News 2 it took her physically going to the department before she could get any information on her report.

“It’s deplorable, it’s deplorable. I understand our police department is understaffed and overworked, however, it took me stalking them and 8 days to talk to someone and I’m the one that got shot, it blows my mind, it blows my mind.”

Now she hopes sharing her story not only keeps someone else from becoming a victim of a crime but from experiencing the struggle that she has for justice.

“I just can’t believe this happened and I want to be part of the solution, not the problem. What can we do as a community to find a way that this doesn’t happen again,” she questioned.

Metro police acknowledged the lack of communication with the victim and apologized for the delay. They tell us a police report was taken that night and that they are actively investigating the case.

Police say they found 10 spent 9 mm casings on the property.