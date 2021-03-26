Woman who claimed she was kidnapped from Illinois charged with false reporting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police arrested a 29-year-old woman on a charge of false reporting after she claimed she was kidnapped from Illinois and held against her will.

On Tuesday, News 2 told you about a Clarksville man who accepted a ride from strangers on Interstate 24 after getting a flat tire. The driver, later identified as Kyle Gosnell, had allegedly taken a woman against her will and had held her hostage for more than 200 miles.

Well now, investigators say Gosnell did not commit the crime of false imprisonment of Brittany Webb after receiving new information and after investigating the crime further.

Clarksville Police released Gosnell on Friday and the charge was dropped against him.

Webb is now facing a charge of false reporting and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $25,000 bond.