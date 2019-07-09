Woman wanted for stealing purse from 83-year-old in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smyrna police are working to locate a woman accused of stealing a purse from an 83-year-old woman.

The theft occurred on July 2 around 10 a.m. at Bargain Hunt on Country Village Drive.

Smyrna police reported the suspect took the purse and fled in a white or silver sedan, backing all the way out of the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Smyrna police at 615-267-5002.

