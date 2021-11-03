Woman wanted for questioning in Murfreesboro bank fraud case

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a resident filed reports of fraudulent withdrawals from her bank account in the Midwest.

On October 5, an unidentified woman withdrew $2,500 from a bank in Chicago, Ill. using the Murfreesboro resident’s information.

On October 18, that same woman then made a withdrawal of $11,742 from a bank in Minneapolis, Minn. using a fake ID with the victim’s personal information.

The Middle Tennessee victim told police they do not know the person and did not authorize the transactions.

If you are able to help identify this woman, you are asked to contact Detective Steven Vajcner at (629) 201-5665. You can also report info anonymously through Crime Stoppers on the P3 app or by calling (615) 893-STOP.