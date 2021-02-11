Woman wanted for murder after running over her roommate with vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a woman who they say killed her former roommate by running her over in a motel parking lot on February 1.

Police say a murder warrant has been sworn out for the arrest of 21-year-old Tessa Knapp for running over her roommate, 20-year-old Amanda Byers in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

Before Byers died on February 5, she told investigators that Knapp intentionally ran her over after Knapp stole her money and other belongings, according to police.

Surveillance video obtained from the scene shows a woman, believed to be Knapp, running to a vehicle in the motel parking lot. Another woman, believed to be Byers, is seen banging on the side of the car. Witnesses heard her yelling for the driver to stop, according to investigators.

Police say Byers tried to block the car and was knocked down and run over by the front driver’s side tire. The vehicle stopped for a moment with Byers still under the car before the driver rolled over her again with the rear tire.

Knapp is transient and is known to stay in area motels.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.