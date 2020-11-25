Woman wanted for cashing nearly $4,000 in fraudulent checks

Murfreesboro police are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into a car to steal debit cards, credit cards, and the victim’s I.D.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into a car to steal debit cards, credit cards, and the victim’s I.D.

Police say the suspect broke into a car at Barfield Park on November 4. Since then, the suspect tried to use the debit card at an ATM in Franklin and has created fraudulent checks using the victim’s name. The suspect cashed a check for $1,990 and another for $1,850 on November 12.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Murfreesboro police at (629) 201-5550.