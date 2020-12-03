Woman wanted for attempted murder, other charges in Cannon County

WOODBURY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office want you to be on the lookout for a woman wanted for attempted first-degree murder among other charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Reyna Michelle Rivera is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Rivera is also facing charges of possessing a firearm during a commission of a dangerous felony, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with information about Rivera or her whereabouts are asked to call the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 563-1000 during business hours or 24 hours a day at (615) 563-9753. You can also provide information by visiting the Sheriff’s Office at 110 Alexander Drive in Woodbury.