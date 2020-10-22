Woman wanted for assaulting Smyrna officer, civilian

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Smyrna are looking for a woman who assaulted an officer and another person Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers were dispatched to Ulta Beauty Supply on Industrial Blvd. where a woman, identified as Laquanashaneachia Leach, had active warrants for merchant theft.

When officers arrived, Leach tried to leave the scene and ended up assaulting an officer and passenger inside a car while doing so.

She is currently wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, one count of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, evading arrest by motor vehicle, and numerous other charges.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5434.