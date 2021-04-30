Woman wanted for aiding suspects in robbery at Gallatin motel

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Gallatin are asking the public to be on the lookout for a pickup truck and a woman involved in a motel robbery.

According to police, the robbery happened Friday at the Econo Lodge Motel. The pickup truck had three people inside it.

Econo Lodge Motel suspect pickup truck (Source: Gallatin Police Department)

Once at the motel, two men got out of the vehicle while the driver remained inside. The men then went into a motel room where the robbery happened.

A woman, identified as Jennifer Tucker, was inside the motel room at the time of the robbery and appears to have helped the suspects by opening the door to the motel room in order to facilitate the robbery.

Tucker has an active warrant out for her arrest for robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.