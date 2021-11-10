Woman, two men wanted for robbing East Nashville clothing store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a woman and two men who robbed a clothing store in East Nashville Tuesday evening.

Police say the group robbed Young’s Fashion on Gallatin Avenue at around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The suspects tried to leave the store with armloads of merchandise when the manager stopped them.

One of the suspects then held up a handgun, forcing the manager to retreat. Another staff member stepped up to try and stop the group, causing the suspect with the gun to fire a shot, shattering the glass window, according to police.

The suspects fled the store in a 2009 black Toyota Camry. The car’s owner is not believed to be involved as police believe the Camry is a stolen vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects from the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.