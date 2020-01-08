Woman tied up, pistol-whipped during Bellevue home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five people face charges stemming from a violent home invasion at a Bellevue apartment Tuesday morning where a woman was tied-up and pistol-whipped.

Metro police responded around 9 a.m. to an armed robbery at an apartment on Old Hickory Boulevard between I-40 and Charlotte Pike.

Three women told detectives they were inside the residence when four unknown people forced their way inside, pointed guns at them and demanded money.

One of the women recalled being forced to the ground, as her hands were tied behind her back with zip ties. She said she fought back and was pistol-whipped in the back of the head.

The intruders reportedly attempted to tie up another resident, but were not successful. Another woman inside the apartment was able to hide in the bathroom and escape to call police.

When officers arrived, they said two of the four men, identified as Mitchell Green and Christopher Talley, were seen jumping from a second-story balcony to escape. Officers said Green was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, while Talley was arrested after running into a nearby Dollar General.

Christopher Talley (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Mitchell Green (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Chasidy Couch (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Gary Polk (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detarius Johnson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Green, 19, and Talley, 21, were booked into the Metro jail Tuesday evening on multiple charges including aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Police also arrested Chasidy Couch, 18, on a charge of faciliation of aggravated robbery. They said she admitted to driving the intruders to the apartment, but claimed she did not know what they did inside.

Two other men, identified as Gary Polk and Detarius Johnson, were charged in connection with the incident. As Mitchell Green was being taken into custody, officers said Polk and Johnson assaulted the 19-year-old.

The incident remains under investigation.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.