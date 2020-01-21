Woman takes law enforcement on 3-county high-speed chase

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young woman with an already troubled criminal history is back behind bars after a three-county chase with the law.

Natasha Armstrong, 24, led Spring Hill and Williamson County deputies on a high-speed chase before she was finally arrested in a felony takedown by Hendersonville police in Sumner County.

According to her TBI criminal history, Armstrong has multiple arrests for DUI, evading arrest, assault, and drugs.

It started around 10:45 p.m. Sunday Night in Spring Hill around Kedron Road. That’s where investigators told News 2 Natasha Armstrong was clocked for speeding. When she didn’t pull over, Spring Hill police called Williamson County deputies who picked up the chase on I-65 North.

Dashcam showed the chase, which went on for miles.

“I’ve initiated, we are doing about 86 mph,” chasing Williamson County deputy Elijah Kelley can be heard saying to his supervisors over the radio.

As Deputy Kelley chases Armstrong in her Chrysler 300, you can see Kelley come alongside the young driver and say, “A single occupant, black female, speed is 80 coming up on cool springs.”

Kelley, named the deputy of the month in December after he rescued a woman trapped in high water, continually updates his supervisors with speed and traffic conditions.

The chase continued north into Nashville. After more than 30 minutes, Kelley sees a police car on the side of the road.

“There are blue lights up here,” he says. “I don’t know who it is,” he adds.

As he passes by, he chuckles, “It’s Metro. They are waving to me.”

Just before terminating the pursuit, Kelley gets on the squad car’s loudspeaker and orders Armstrong to pull over.

“Stop your car. We know who you are. Stop your car and end this. Stop your car.”

Kelley terminated as Armstrong drove on.

After Williamson County terminated the pursuit, Armstrong ended up in a convenience store in Hendersonville. Investigators say officers used their police cars to box her in. She tried to flee, but they took her into custody.

Her car rolled in neutral into one of the parked police cars. Officers say there was no damage and no injuries.

Hendersonville police charged Natasha Armstrong with her second DUI, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license, and having no insurance.

More charges are pending.