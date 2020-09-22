Woman stabbed while walking on downtown Nashville pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man told Metro detectives he stabbed a woman in her butt cheek on the Shelby Street pedestrian bridge Monday evening because he wanted a cigarette, an arrest warrant alleges.

Thomas Winbush, 34, was arrested Monday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A warrant states the victim told Metro police she was on the pedestrian bridge, when a man walked up, called her a vulgar name, then reached around and stabbed her with a pocket knife in her left butt cheek. The woman’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Multiple witnesses told officers they saw the man walk toward Nissan Stadium, where the paperwork states Winbush was found in a stadium parking lot and arrested. Police said they found a pocket knife on him.

Winbush was booked into the Metro jail Monday night.

