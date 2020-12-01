Woman stabbed multiple times outside of tent near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 45-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times outside of a tent near downtown Nashville.

Officers responded Sunday night to a reported stabbing on North First Street near Spring Street.

A warrant states Randy Dawson’s ex-girlfriend refused to let him stay in her tent for the night, so he pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the back. The victim fell to the ground, where she was held down by Dawson, who then cut her head with the knife, according to the police report.

No information was provided about the victim’s condition.

Officers said Dawson ran from the scene, but was eventually located and arrested. He was booked into the Metro jail Monday night, where he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and held on a $50,000 bond.

His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.