Woman stabbed during argument in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A stabbing investigation is underway in Antioch after a woman was left injured.

This happened at the Brentridge Apartments around 10 p.m. Thursday. The complex is off Bell Road in Antioch.

Police say the victim told them her boyfriend, 23-year-old Stephen Thomas, cut her with a knife.

According to the arrest affidavit, Thomas broke a bedroom door off its hinges to get to the victim. Police say he grabbed her from behind and put his arm around near her neck as she fought to getaway.

Officers say the victim had a laceration to her forearm and a cut on the left triceps. She was taken to Southern Hills hospital for treatment.

Thomas was charged with aggravated assault and remains in the metro jail on $11,000 bond.