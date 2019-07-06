Woman stabbed behind Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following an altercation behind the Nashville Rescue Mission early Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police the suspect and victim were conducting a drug transaction near 639 Lafayette Street.

The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim several times in the chest and back.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing a black shirt and black shorts with a red stripe, fled on foot toward the Greyhound Station.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The car he was driving, which was reported stolen, was impounded for further investigation.

