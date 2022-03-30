NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville detectives are working to identify a woman who is wanted as a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 40-year-old man in Madison earlier this month.

The body of Jeffery Carter Jr. was found inside a vehicle around 7:20 on March 16 at the intersection of Myatt Drive and Anderson Lane near the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Madison precinct.

Homicide Unit detectives determined Carter pulled into a Mapco gas station where an unidentified gunman in a black four-door sedan came up beside Carter’s 2003 Gray Toyota Corolla and began yelling at him from the driver’s seat.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Witnesses saw Carter get out of his car to talk with the suspect when he was shot and fell to the ground, according to a release. Witnesses said Carter got back into his vehicle and attempted to drive away toward Anderson Lane when he came to a stop.

According to witnesses, the suspect is a black man in his 30s with a short afro and goatee. Metro police reported a female voice was also heard from inside the suspect’s vehicle telling the driver to “let it go.”

The suspect vehicle reportedly turned south on Myatt Drive and then took a left turn onto Anderson Lane heading eastbound.

Metro police released surveillance images of the woman from inside the gas station.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.