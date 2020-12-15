Woman sought after puppy stolen from Murfreesboro pet store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating after surveillance video reportedly captured a woman steal a dog from a pet store over the weekend.
The theft was reported Saturday at Petland Murfreesboro on North Thompson Lane.
Video from inside the store, which was provided by Petland, showed a woman pick up the female Yorkshire Terrier and leave the business with the dog.
Murfreesboro police said Tuesday the department is investigating the theft.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-849-2673.