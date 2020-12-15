Woman sought after puppy stolen from Murfreesboro pet store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating after surveillance video reportedly captured a woman steal a dog from a pet store over the weekend.

The theft was reported Saturday at Petland Murfreesboro on North Thompson Lane.

Video from inside the store, which was provided by Petland, showed a woman pick up the female Yorkshire Terrier and leave the business with the dog.

Murfreesboro police said Tuesday the department is investigating the theft.

(Courtesy: Petland Murfreesboro)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-849-2673.