Woman shot while sitting in car near Clarksville apartment complex

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened at around 12:40 p.m. near the 600 block of Abby Creek Drive. A 36-year-old woman was reportedly shot while in the driver’s seat of her car; her injuries are non-life threatening.

According to police, there is no reason to believe this shooting was a random act. Police believe this was most likely an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kell at 931-648-0656, ext. 5171, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.