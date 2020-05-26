Woman shot while confronting car burglar in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot while confronting a car burglar outside of her North Nashville residence early Tuesday morning, according to Metro police.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a reported shooting on Delta Avenue, where the victim was located with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The victim told police, she heard glass shattering outside, so she went onto her balcony, where she spotted someone breaking into vehicles. She said she yelled at the person, who then fired a shot at her, striking her in the leg.

The woman was transported to a hospital with “serious” injuries, police said. Her condition was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooter is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

