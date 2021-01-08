Woman shot outside Opry Mills Mall

Metro police are investigating a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall that sent a woman to the hospital with critical injuries Friday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall that sent a woman to the hospital with critical injuries Friday night.

According to police, a woman was walking to her car on the west side of the mall when a male came up behind her and attempted to rob her at gunpoint. The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Metro police are working with mall security to review security footage and still looking for the suspect.