Woman shot inside Gulch apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was shot at an apartment in the Gulch early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the Velocity on 11th Avenue South around 2:15 a.m.

Metro police said the woman was shot in her upper body inside an apartment she was staying at and the shooting appearing to be domestic in nature.

Her injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The suspect in the shooting has been detained by Metro police.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

