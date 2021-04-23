Woman shot at Nashville motel after losing money on casino trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man already wanted on an attempted murder charge has been arrested after police said he shot a woman at a Nashville motel when she gambled away his money.

Metro police said a woman drove herself to TriStar Skyline Medical Center Thursday night with a gunshot wound to her forearm.

Detectives spoke with the victim and said she explained she was at a casino with Javonte Wilson and borrowed $40 from him. She claimed she lost the money gambling and was unable to pay him back.

A warrant states the two went back to Apple Annie’s Inn on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville, where Wilson asked for the money again. While at the motel, Wilson pulled out a pistol and shot the woman as he got out of his vehicle, according to the police report.

Police said they located Wilson, armed with a pistol, walking away from Apple Annie’s Inn. They said he denied shooting the woman, but explained he was at a Mexican restaurant and casino with her and fired his gun on Trinity Lane.

Wilson, 25, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Court documents reveal he was also charged with attempted criminal homicide in connection with a shooting on South Fourth Street last month.

A warrant states the victim in that case was shot during an apparent argument over money and drugs. A witness reported Wilson stood over the victim, attempting to shoot him again, but the gun malfunctioned.

Wilson is jailed on 18 charges, also including theft of a firearm and evading arrest.

His booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.