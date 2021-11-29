Woman shot at East Nashville storage facility; Suspect sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was shot at an East Nashville storage facility Monday morning.

Multiple officers, including a tactical team, responded to the facility at the intersection of McGavock Pike and Gallatin Pike around 8:45 a.m.

Metro police spokesperson Kris Mumford said officers arrived and found the woman on the ground. A witness said a man was inside the storage unit shortly after the shooting.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was listed in critical but stable condition. Metro police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

The suspect was described by Metro police as a white man but no additional information was released.

He is believed to still be in the area and Metro’s helicopter is actively searching the area and a investigation perimeter has been established. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

The roadway in the area is currently closed to traffic.