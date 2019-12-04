Woman robbed at gunpoint in front of children in South Nashville parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been charged nearly one year after he’s accused of holding a gun to a driver’s head and robbing her while her children were in the car.

The incident happened Jan. 16 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Packard Drive in South Nashville, but the suspected robber, identified as 18-year-old Eh Lay, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim told police she had just parked at the complex, when another car pulled up nearby. She said a male exited the vehicle, ran up to her car, opened her door and placed a gun to her head.

The victim handed the robber her purse, she told police. The robber reportedly demanded more items, but looked back and saw her children in the backseat, so he ran back to his vehicle and sped off.

Police said fingerprints on the victim’s car helped to identify Lay as the suspect.

He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.

