Woman punched in face during carjacking outside Nashville Pizzaville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was punched in the face during a carjacking outside of a business on West Trinity Lane early Wednesday morning.

Metro police responded just before 2 a.m. to Pizzaville on West Trinity Lane off Interstate 24 for a report of an armed carjacking.

The victim told officers she arrived at the business and was approached by a short man weighing about 250 pounds, who claimed he had a gun and ordered her to get out of her car. She said she exited the vehicle and the carjacker punched her in the face, then drove off in her car.

Someone at the gas station told the woman her attacker was a man named “Marco,” she explained to detectives.

Police said they later located the man, identified as Demarco Underwood, alone in the stolen vehicle parked along Claiborne Street, where he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning, where his bond was set at $75,000 on a charge of carjacking.

A booking photo for Underwood was not immediately released by Metro police.