NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was charged after Metro police said she pulled a gun and threatened someone right in front of a police officer.

This happened in the area of Cayce Homes near the 600 block of South 7th Street Monday.

Lyndeja Torres (Courtesy: MNPD)

According to an arrest report, 24-year-old Lyndeja Torres is the suspect. Officers were patrolling the area when they saw her arguing with the victim.

The report said while police were near they saw Torres take a gun out of her waistband and hold it down by her side. Police also said they heard her say something along the lines of “I will shoot you” while holding the gun in her hand.

Officers took her into custody without incident and said the gun turned out to be unloaded. The report says torres told police she knew they were there when she pulled out the gun.

She faces four felony aggravated assault charges with bond set at $40,000.