Woman pickpocketed downtown, police say it’s a growing issue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What started out as a fun night of dinner and drinks quickly took a turn for the worse for Skyla LePoris Thursday night.

“Before we could even finish our drinks and go to pay, I got a text from Chase Bank,” she said.

LePoris was out with her husband and friend at the Corner Pub Downtown when she got an alert from her bank, asking if she had just spent $423.80 at a supermarket.

“I responded and said ‘no, this was not me,'” she said.

LePoris checked her purse.

Her wallet was gone.

“They have my cards,” she said. “They have my ID.”

“Very scary. Very frustrating. Just really sucks.”

It’s a frustrating situation also for police who say pickpocketing is a growing problem.

On average, Metro police get seven to ten reports of pickpocketing downtown per week, according to MNPD spokesperson Kristin Mumford.

In June, several women had their cell phones or wallets stolen at Jason Aldean’s bar on Broadway.

Since then, Metro police have been working with bar owners and security teams to catch thieves downtown.

News 2 asked if the extra resources have made a difference, but police say it’s too soon to tell.

“They’re targeting people out and having fun,” LePoris said.

Police believe the thieves work in teams and buy gift cards with whatever they pickpocket.

LePoris says she’s sharing her story to urge others to pay attention.

“I just want people to be aware of their surroundings more than anything,” she said.