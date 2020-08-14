Woman killed, teen critically wounded in Hopkinsville shooting

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Hopkinsville police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman and critically wounded a 17-year-old girl early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a reports of gunshots fired on East First Street and Rozelle Court.

When police arrived, they located Tiffany Gray, 39, who they said died as a result of at least one gunshot wound.

A 17-year-old girl was also wounded in the shooting, according to police. They said she was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where she was listed in critical condition.

No additional details were immediately released by investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1500.