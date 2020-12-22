Woman killed, man wounded in shooting at Donelson apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that killed one woman and wounded a man at an apartment complex in Donelson late Monday night.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a reported shooting at Terrace Park Townhomes on Elm Hill Pike, off Interstate 40.

When police arrived, they said they located two people with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, an adult female, did not survive her injuries, while a man was transported to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound, according to officers.

Multiple children were reportedly inside the apartment at the time of the fatal shooting, which was classified as a homicide by Metro police.

No arrest had been made as of early Tuesday morning. No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.