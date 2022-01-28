NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed in reported shooting at a home in South Nashville late Thursday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Evelyn Drive just before midnight.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported an adult woman was killed in the shooting. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

A suspect is in custody, according to Metro police, but no additional information was released.

The investigation is ongoing.