NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed in reported shooting at a home in South Nashville late Thursday night.
Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Evelyn Drive just before midnight.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police reported an adult woman was killed in the shooting. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
A suspect is in custody, according to Metro police, but no additional information was released.
The investigation is ongoing.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.