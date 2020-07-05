Woman killed in shooting at Madison apartment complex Saturday

MADISON, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro police were investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Madison Saturday.

Officers were called to the Rothwood Apartments around 10:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. Investigators said a woman was found in the back parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Metro police said the victim and suspect knew each other and appeared to have been in an argument before the shooting.

This is still an active investigation.

