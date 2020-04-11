Woman killed in East Nashville shooting Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville that left a woman dead Friday.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Joseph Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. in response to a shooting.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and Nashville Fire tried resuscitating her but she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Metro Police.

Investigators found several shell casings near the parking lot and worked to identify witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.