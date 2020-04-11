1  of  17
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Woman killed in East Nashville shooting Friday

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting generic 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville that left a woman dead Friday.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Joseph Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. in response to a shooting.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and Nashville Fire tried resuscitating her but she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Metro Police.

Investigators found several shell casings near the parking lot and worked to identify witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories