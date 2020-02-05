1  of  13
Woman, juveniles accused of breaking into Cane Ridge High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a 19-year-old woman with breaking into a high school in Antioch early Wednesday morning alongside five juveniles.

According to an arrest warrant, security at Cane Ridge High School contacted police after witnessing six people on surveillance video walking through the building afterhours.

The paperwork states officers surrounded the high school, while a K-9 and patrol officers went inside and located the six people. The only adult among them was identified by police as 19-year-old Te’mara Spain, who was reportedly carrying items that belonged to the school.

Spain was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on charges including burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

