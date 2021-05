NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is injured after being shot in the leg Saturday night.

Police say officers responded in the 3000 block of Clifton Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No information on a suspect has been released.