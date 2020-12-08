Woman injured in downtown Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Commerce Street and Fourth Avenue North around 5:15 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police told News 2 the woman was found on the sidewalk shot in the leg. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told officers she witnessed another person get shot, also. Officers scoured the area searching for a second victim but did not find any one injured.

No additional information was immediately released.