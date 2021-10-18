Woman injured after stabbing at Madison home

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One woman was injured in a stabbing early Monday morning at a recovery residence in Madison.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning in the 500 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Metro police said a female inside the residence was stabbed and taken to the hospital shortly after. The woman stabbed does not reside at the home according to police.

Additional information regarding the extent of the woman’s injuries has not yet been released.

Police have roped off the crime scene area as detectives investigate evidence reportedly found inside and outside the home.

There is currently no suspect in custody.