NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was critically injured after being shot by her brother in a late Monday night shooting in East Nashville.
Metro police were called to a home in the 100 block of Neill Avenue just before 10 p.m. Monday night regarding a reported shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot by her brother and critically injured. According to Metro police, it was the woman’s birthday.
An arrest warrant states that the two siblings got into a verbal argument inside the residence and the incident escalated when the brother began hitting his sister with a baseball bat.
After the assault, the brother pulled out a gun and shot his sister multiple times.
Officers arrested 45-year-old Aljuando Deiardrae Hines and charged him with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He remains in the Metro jail on a $75,000 bond.
Detectives obtained a warrant for the property and are still investigating the scene.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, but she is now in stable condition.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.