NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was critically injured after being shot by her brother in a late Monday night shooting in East Nashville.

Metro police were called to a home in the 100 block of Neill Avenue just before 10 p.m. Monday night regarding a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot by her brother and critically injured. According to Metro police, it was the woman’s birthday.

An arrest warrant states that the two siblings got into a verbal argument inside the residence and the incident escalated when the brother began hitting his sister with a baseball bat.

After the assault, the brother pulled out a gun and shot his sister multiple times.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Aljuando Deiardrae Hines and charged him with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He remains in the Metro jail on a $75,000 bond.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the property and are still investigating the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, but she is now in stable condition.