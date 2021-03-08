Woman in custody after man shot at Madison apartment complex

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is in custody after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Madison early Monday morning.

Officers responded just after midnight to a complex on Sealey Drive near the Madison Community Center for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they said they located a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not known.

Detectives said a woman was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, but have not revealed her name or charges.

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories