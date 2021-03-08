Woman in custody after man shot at Madison apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is in custody after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Madison early Monday morning.

Officers responded just after midnight to a complex on Sealey Drive near the Madison Community Center for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they said they located a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not known.

Detectives said a woman was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, but have not revealed her name or charges.

No additional information was immediately released.