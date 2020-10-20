Woman hit in head with handgun during robbery in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for two suspects after a woman was robbed and struck in the head with a handgun in Antioch.

Officers responded to the Steak ‘n Shake on Target Drive just before midnight Monday.

According to Metro police, the victim was sitting in her car when two men approached her and opened the door. One of the suspects reportedly struck her in the back of the head with a handgun. Investigators said the men stole the victim’s car keys and cell phone.

Metro police reported one of the suspects fired a single gunshot into the vehicle, but missed the victim.

A description of the suspects is unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers 615-74-CRIME.