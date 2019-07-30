Woman, granddaughter charged in Murfreesboro house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman and her grandmother have been charged with arson following a Murfreesboro house fire from July 14.

Police say 28-year-old Ashley Barner was arrested and charged with arson. During questioning, investigators say she admitted to intentionally leaving a candle on a bedside in the house. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, police said.

In addition, she also admitted her grandmother, Peggy O’Neal, 80, was also involved.

O’Neal has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson and insurance fraud.

Both women are in the Rutherford County Jail on a $100,000 bond.