MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was found shot to death inside a car at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Friday morning.

Her body was found around 5:30 a.m. at the Cove at Center Point on Old Lascassas Road.

Murfreesboro police reported the unidentified victim was shot multiple times inside her vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.

