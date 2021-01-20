Woman found shot to death in parking lot of South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the parking lot of a South Nashville apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a woman found deceased at Foxcroft Apartments on Paragon Mills Road in the area of Harding Place and Interstate 24.

Police said the woman had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives are working to determine if the woman was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex or if she was shot at another location, according to investigators.

No witnesses have come forward and no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.