MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was taken into custody in Kentucky after his girlfriend was shot and killed in Murfreesboro Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, 25-year-old Rebecca Stockton was found shot in the living room of an apartment at the Fortress Grove Apartments on Puckett Creek Crossing around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said there may have been an argument between Stockton and her boyfriend, 41-year-old Shaleem Hamilton. After that, neighbors reportedly heard gunshots.

Once detectives developed leads and issued an alert to other law enforcement agencies, a police officer discovered Hamilton at a gas station in Corbin, Kentucky, officials said.

According to police, Hamilton was arrested and charged with first-degree murder amid the ongoing investigation into Stockton’s homicide.

As of this writing, Hamilton is reportedly being held in Kentucky until he can be extradited to Rutherford County.