Woman found badly beaten in bathroom of South Nashville laundromat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man accused of grabbing a woman from behind as she walked into a South Nashville laundromat, beating her, then leaving her unconscious in a restroom late Thursday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the Super Coin Laundry on Murfreesboro Pike at Millwood Drive, where a homeless man reported finding a woman unconscious and bleeding from her head in a bathroom.

The caller told detectives he entered the laundromat to “warm up” and located the victim, who was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police. No update on her condition was immediately released.

Detectives said they were able to access surveillance video that showed the woman enter the business, where she “almost immediately gets grabbed from behind and dragged through the location and into the female restroom.” Minutes later, police said the man walked out of the bathroom alone, then exited the laundromat.

The video helped detectives to identify the alleged attacker as Artwell Moyo, a man listed in previous police reports as having been in a relationship with the victim at one time. Officers said they located Moyo nearby and took him into custody.

Moyo, 32, was booked into the Metro jail around 5 a.m. Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $80,000.

A booking photo for Moyo was not immediately released by Metro police.