Woman fights back against attacker outside Donelson Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the 54-year-old man suspected of tackling a woman in the parking lot of a Donelson Kroger and attempting to rob her.

Carlos Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers responded to an attempted robbery at the grocery store on McGavock Pike near Lebanon Pike Tuesday night, where they spoke with a witness.

The witness reported seeing a man run at a woman from behind, then knock her to the ground. The man tried to grab the woman’s purse, but she refused to hand it over, according to the witness.

A warrant states the man eventually gave up and ran across the street to a nearby McDonald’s, where he was taken into custody.

The man, identified by police as Carlos Smith, was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on a robbery charge. His bond was set at $25,000.