Woman dies in Bordeaux shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Tuesday evening in Bordeaux.

According to Metro Police, the victim was shot at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Buena Vista Pike just before 7 p.m. Details about the shooting and what led up to it were not immediately provided by Metro Police.

Currently, investigators do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

