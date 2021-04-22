Woman dies from injuries sustained in crash on I-65 South last week in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash last week on Interstate 65 South near Old Hickory Blvd in Brentwood.

Police say 55-year-old Kathy Pieratt of Nashville was the front seat passenger in a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by her son Jeremy Pieratt, 32.

A semi had stopped on the right shoulder of I-65 South to check on a low tire when Jeremy, who was traveling southbound, reportedly veered right onto the shoulder and hit the back of the semi’s trailer.

Jeremy Pieratt (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Both Jeremy and Kathy were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Kathy died Tuesday from her injuries.

Jeremy was treated for his injuries and released.

After his release, he was charged with driving on a revoked license and no proof of insurance.

The crash investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation in completed.