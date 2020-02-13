Woman critically wounded in shooting at Antioch motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot at a motel in Antioch early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 12:05 a.m. to a reported shooting at the InTown Suites on Murfreesboro Pike near Hamilton Crossing.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they located a woman who had been shot in the abdomen. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries, investigators explained.

The shooters were described as two men in their 20s wearing all black.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

